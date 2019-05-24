Brother Hannibal Frazier-Bey, Sr. 79, was born in Columbus, Indiana, to the late Curtis Frazier-Bey and Nezzie (Chandler) Frazier-Bey. He departed out of flesh Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia.

Brother H. Frazier-Bey was a faithful member of the Moorish Science Temple of America, Inc. He graduated from Hauser High School in 1958 and shortly after enlisted into the United States Army to begin basic training at Fort Leonard Wood Missouri. His many duty stations included: Vietnam, Baumholder and Karlshrue Germany. He retired from the Army with several honors and awards and started a second career with the U.S. Postal Service and later retired from that as well.

He loved classical music, astronomy, cross word puzzles and traveling with a deep fascination for trains. He also loved electronics and once built a stereo component to listen to his favorite classical composers.

He is survived by a devoted wife of 51 years, Alice Frazier-Bey; daughter, Lorrisa (Dennis) Frazier-Bey; son, Hannibal Frazier-Bey, Jr.; sister, Adella Frazier-Bey; two brothers, Abdullah (Charlotte) Frazier-Bey and Matheno Frazier-Bey; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Curtis Frazier-Bey; mother Nezzie (Chandler) Frazier-Bey; paternal grandparents, Reuben Frazier-Bey and Ophelia (Peck) Frazier-Bey, maternal grandparents, Elijah Chandler and Leanna (Moore) Chandler; and sister, Zera Weaver-Bey.

Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 1500 Arlington Road, Hopewell, VA. 23860. Interment will follow at Mt. Sinai Community Cemetery, Prince George, VA.

Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Road, Hopewell, VA 23860. Online condolences submitted to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Progress-Index from May 24 to May 25, 2019