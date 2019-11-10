|
|
Harold A. "Harry" Hunt, 76, of North Dinwiddie passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born on January 24, 1943 in Delhi, New York, he was the son of the late Arthur and Jeanette Patterson Hunt. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna Ann Klose Hunt; a brother, Ralph Hunt; and a sister, Gertrude Mondore. Harry attended Christ & Grace Episcopal Church, Petersburg and was employed for many years with J & D Mobile.
He is survived by two daughters, Stacy Hunt Duvall and Terri A. Doolittle and husband, James; two grandchildren, Corinthya Shea Ray and Zachary David-James Doolittle; a sister, Alma Rasmussen and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Christ & Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23805, with the Reverend Robin Teasley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060.
Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019