Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ & Grace Episcopal Church
1545 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HAROLD HUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD A. "HARRY" HUNT


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HAROLD A. "HARRY" HUNT Obituary
Harold A. "Harry" Hunt, 76, of North Dinwiddie passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born on January 24, 1943 in Delhi, New York, he was the son of the late Arthur and Jeanette Patterson Hunt. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna Ann Klose Hunt; a brother, Ralph Hunt; and a sister, Gertrude Mondore. Harry attended Christ & Grace Episcopal Church, Petersburg and was employed for many years with J & D Mobile.
He is survived by two daughters, Stacy Hunt Duvall and Terri A. Doolittle and husband, James; two grandchildren, Corinthya Shea Ray and Zachary David-James Doolittle; a sister, Alma Rasmussen and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Christ & Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23805, with the Reverend Robin Teasley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060.
Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HAROLD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -