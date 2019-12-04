Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HAROLD BURCHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD B. BURCHAM


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HAROLD B. BURCHAM Obituary
Harold B. Burcham, 85, of Colonial Heights, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born April 4, 1934, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late Albert Gordon and Guida Robinson Burcham and was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Gordon Burcham and Jerry Wayne Burcham, Sr. Harold was a member of the Southside Church of the Nazarene, the Petersburg Eagles# 882, the Colonial Heights Moose Lodge #1783, and was a lifetime member of the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA).
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Burcham; children, Buck Burcham (Coreen), Chestney Simmons (Lee) and Bill Greer (Lisa); grandchildren, Blair Martin (Mark) and Trevor Simmons; one great-grandson, Colton Martin; and numerous nieces & nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, in the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park Prince George, Virginia 23805. The family will receive friends, Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen. VA 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HAROLD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -