|
|
Harold B. Burcham, 85, of Colonial Heights, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born April 4, 1934, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late Albert Gordon and Guida Robinson Burcham and was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Gordon Burcham and Jerry Wayne Burcham, Sr. Harold was a member of the Southside Church of the Nazarene, the Petersburg Eagles# 882, the Colonial Heights Moose Lodge #1783, and was a lifetime member of the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA).
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Burcham; children, Buck Burcham (Coreen), Chestney Simmons (Lee) and Bill Greer (Lisa); grandchildren, Blair Martin (Mark) and Trevor Simmons; one great-grandson, Colton Martin; and numerous nieces & nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, in the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park Prince George, Virginia 23805. The family will receive friends, Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen. VA 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019