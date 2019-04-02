|
|
SFC Harold E. Himes (ret. USA), 90, of Matoaca passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born June 1, 1929, he was the son of the late Harvey and Mildred Himes, and was also preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn. He graduated from Baldwin High School in June 1948. He was a former lab technician of the Bettis Atomic Power Lab in West Mifflin, PA, starting on January 2, 1951. On January 13, 1955, Harold was drafted. After basic training at Fort Knox, he was assigned to the Washington-Baltimore Air Defense Command (Army trained in Guided Missile Operations for two years, then four years Active Reserves to complete. He returned from Active Duty on January 12, 1957 and was assigned to the 831st Q.M. Co on Saw Mill Run Boulevard. He also returned to the Bettis Lab. During this time, he completed the requirements to become an Army Reserve instructor for the remainder of his military career. The Commander 1st Lt. Howard L. Sufrin wanted E-4 Himes to be put in for a field commission to 2nd Lt. In 1959, he was requested to transfer to the 316th Q.M. Battalion Headquarters Co., commanded by Lt. Col. Frank Gayok. In 1961, the unit was activated for the Berlin Build-up and was sent to Fort Lee, Virginia. On his first full day of active duty, he met is future wife, Barbara Jewel Mann and started dating the next week. He filled the position of Battalion Motor Sgt. The unit returned home in the fall of 1962. Sgt. Himes retired in March 1963, his obligation completed. In February 1964, Harold and Jewel were married and he took her to Pittsburgh for almost 30 years, while he worked for Bettis Lab. In February 1977, Harold went back into the Active Reserves after being out 14 years. He was assigned to eh 1004th Q.M. Co. in Greensburg, PA until 1984 when he transferred to the 443rd TASG in Oakdale, PA, their HQ's Company until his retirement in June 1989 at 60 years of age. He worked at Bettis until June 1991, when he retired with 40 ½ years of service. A position was created for him until he retired in June 1991 with over 40 ½ years of service. His military time included 3 years active duty and 17 ½ years Active Reserve time. During his time in the service, he earned the following ribbons and medals: Good Conduct, MOS Proficiency Ribbon, 4-year service ribbon, 10-year service ribbon, the overseas training ribbon, the Quartermaster service pin and completed the requirements for Senior NCO. While in the 443rd TASG, he held the position of the Unit Retention Manager for one year and was presented the Army Recruiting and Retention Pin by the Commanding General of the 99th ARCOM. SFC Himes was an EMT and CPR Instructor for the American Heart Association of Pennsylvania. Upon his retirement from the reserves, he was presented the Meritorious Service Medal. SFC Himes was a soldier for the United States of America, and his ribbons and medals are a testimony to that. He was an Emergency Medical Technician for 15 years for the state of Pennsylvania. He was also a volunteer fireman for Jefferson Boro from 1967 until he became an EMT in 1976. He was the Charter Member of the Jefferson Boro Ambulance Service. Harold and his wife moved back to Matoaca in December of 1993, transferring their membership from the Homestead Park United Methodist Church to Matoaca United Methodist Church. In 2016, Harold became a member of The Heights Baptist Church, where he was baptized. Harold took up photography and enjoyed photographing weddings. He was a member of the South Chesterfield Ruritan Club, Member and past Commander of the American Legion Post #136 in Ettrick, a member of the church choir for a number of years. He was a volunteer for the Tri-Cities Habitat since 1996 in Petersburg. He was also involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Program.
Harold is survived by Martin Deal, a true friend and carekeeper of Mr. Himes for the past 10 years; sister-in-law, Billie Faison of Ettrick; and cousin, Chrissy Kleinwaks of Rockaway, NJ.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 with the Reverend Dr. Ivan Perkinson officiating. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery Petersburg, Virginia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Thursday, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019