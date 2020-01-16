|
Mr. Harold Elgin Lowery, Jr., known as "Heavy D" of Petersburg, VA, departed his life at the age of 50, on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born July 7, 1969, to the late Eva Johnson Boyd and Harold Elgin Lowery, Sr. Harold was also preceded in death by his uncle, William Lowery.
Heavy D was a beloved father, son, uncle, and friend. He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan and made it known. Harold's laughter and smile was one of a kind.
He is survived by his daughter, Courtney Jones of North Carolina; sisters, Tamara Boyd of Georgia, and April Winston (Karon) of Petersburg; aunts, devoted Sheila Johnson (and daughter/cousin April) of Richmond, Annie Pugh of Petersburg, Ester Andrews, Ruth Powell (Lloyd), Nancy Johnson of Prince George, VA, and Gloria Lowery of Sussex, VA; uncles, James Johnson (Val) of Milwaukee, Lewis Johnson, devoted Deacon Marvin Lowery (Peggy), Preston Lowery (Minnie), and Deacon James Lowery, Jr.; step-mother, Edna Lowery; three god-sons, Brandon, Javon and DeAngelo Brown; devoted cousin, Pastor Ronald Lowery (Dana); one nephew; a host of cousins, other relatives (step-sister and step-brother), and friends, including a devoted friend, Ms. Yvonne Lewis.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
