Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Waverly Baptist Church
301 E. Main St.
Waverly, VA
HAROLD FRANK WELCH


1931 - 2019
HAROLD FRANK WELCH Obituary
Harold Frank Welch of Waverly passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born in Franklin County, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary Sowder Welch. Mr. Welch owned and operated True Value and was also a rural mail carrier. He was a member of Waverly Baptist Church. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Frances Thorpe and Evelyn Cowling.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 64 years, Betty B. Welch; daughter, Beth Winchell and her husband, Brian; son, Hal Welch and his wife, Karen; grandchildren, Jason Hamnett and his wife, Susan, Becky Avila and her husband, Adam, and Lauren Gurley and her husband, Dalton; and great-grandchildren, Jemma, Josie, and Hudson Hamnett.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Waverly Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Waverly Baptist Church, 301 E. Main St., Waverly, VA 23890. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel is serving the family. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
