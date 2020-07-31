1/1
HAROLD LEE JEFFERSON SR.
1934 - 2020
Harold Lee Jefferson, Sr., "Jeff," 85, of 19801 Harris Drive Sutherland, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 27, 2020, at VCU/MCV Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.

He was the son of the late Robert Morris and Florence Scott Jefferson born on August 26, 1934, in Sutherland, Virginia, and the grandson of the late Joseph and Mattie Hayes Jefferson. He was preceded in death by his son, Harold L. Jefferson, Jr.; wife, Joyce Smith Jefferson; his sisters, Pearl Katherine McCoy and Mattie Arlene Spicely; his brothers, Benjamin Franklin Scott, Robert Freddie Jefferson, James Allen Jefferson, Morris Gilbert Jefferson, Herman Jefferson.

Harold accepted Christ at an early age and joined Rocky Branch Baptist Church where he was a faithful member and Trustee. Harold was educated in the Dinwiddie County School system in which he graduated with the class of 1953.

Harold was employed for 42 years as a welder with Allied Chemical (Honeywell), upon retiring, he enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking and traveling with his friends. He was a board member of the Hopewell Chemical Credit Union, a member of The Prince Hall Masons and Club 17.

He is survived by his two daughters, Varie F. Jordan (Kelvin) and Florence M. Saunders; devoted friend, Barbara Pope; grandchildren, Tonya Pride (Jeffrey), Harold Jefferson, III "Jeffery" (Anita) and Harlan Jefferson; great-grandchildren, Jaelyn and Jeffrey Pride; daughter-in-law, Debra G. Jefferson; sisters-in-law, Hattie Scott, Doris Jefferson, Ruth Jefferson and Lenora Jefferson; host of devoted nieces and nephews; cousins and friends to include, Eddie Bailey, Sr., William and Deloris Bland, James and Katherine Bland, Gilbert Griffin and Larry Evans.

Funeral services for Harold Lee Jefferson, Sr. will be held 11 AM, Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel; Rev. Lynn Robinson, pastor, Rocky Branch Baptist Church, Sutherland, VA, officiating and Rev. Herbert Anderson, Eulogist. Burial will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Dinwiddie, VA.

In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St ,Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Memories & Condolences
July 30, 2020
To the family I want to say how deeply sadden I am that I cannot be with you for Uncle Harold’s homecoming. My prayers are with him and you in this sorrowful time. I have my many many memories of Uncle Harold with all the good times we enjoyed. He will always live in my heart and I will live with all the lessons he taught me as I grew to become the man that I am. I am truly blessed to have had all the Jefferson men and women in my life. Rest well Uncle Harold, you will be surely missed.
Andre McCoy
Family
July 28, 2020
Oh, how I am going to miss our talks and his many stories as we visited on many occasions. He was such a friendly personality. May his soul find rest with JESUS. Sincere condolescences to the family. May there be peace with you. Much love.....
Evelyn Faulcon-Britton
Friend
July 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cary &Belinda Edwards
Neighbor
