To the family I want to say how deeply sadden I am that I cannot be with you for Uncle Harold’s homecoming. My prayers are with him and you in this sorrowful time. I have my many many memories of Uncle Harold with all the good times we enjoyed. He will always live in my heart and I will live with all the lessons he taught me as I grew to become the man that I am. I am truly blessed to have had all the Jefferson men and women in my life. Rest well Uncle Harold, you will be surely missed.

Andre McCoy

Family