Harold Lee Jefferson, Sr., "Jeff," 85, of 19801 Harris Drive Sutherland, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 27, 2020, at VCU/MCV Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.
He was the son of the late Robert Morris and Florence Scott Jefferson born on August 26, 1934, in Sutherland, Virginia, and the grandson of the late Joseph and Mattie Hayes Jefferson. He was preceded in death by his son, Harold L. Jefferson, Jr.; wife, Joyce Smith Jefferson; his sisters, Pearl Katherine McCoy and Mattie Arlene Spicely; his brothers, Benjamin Franklin Scott, Robert Freddie Jefferson, James Allen Jefferson, Morris Gilbert Jefferson, Herman Jefferson.
Harold accepted Christ at an early age and joined Rocky Branch Baptist Church where he was a faithful member and Trustee. Harold was educated in the Dinwiddie County School system in which he graduated with the class of 1953.
Harold was employed for 42 years as a welder with Allied Chemical (Honeywell), upon retiring, he enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking and traveling with his friends. He was a board member of the Hopewell Chemical Credit Union, a member of The Prince Hall Masons and Club 17.
He is survived by his two daughters, Varie F. Jordan (Kelvin) and Florence M. Saunders; devoted friend, Barbara Pope; grandchildren, Tonya Pride (Jeffrey), Harold Jefferson, III "Jeffery" (Anita) and Harlan Jefferson; great-grandchildren, Jaelyn and Jeffrey Pride; daughter-in-law, Debra G. Jefferson; sisters-in-law, Hattie Scott, Doris Jefferson, Ruth Jefferson and Lenora Jefferson; host of devoted nieces and nephews; cousins and friends to include, Eddie Bailey, Sr., William and Deloris Bland, James and Katherine Bland, Gilbert Griffin and Larry Evans.
Funeral services for Harold Lee Jefferson, Sr. will be held 11 AM, Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel; Rev. Lynn Robinson, pastor, Rocky Branch Baptist Church, Sutherland, VA, officiating and Rev. Herbert Anderson, Eulogist. Burial will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Dinwiddie, VA.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St ,Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.