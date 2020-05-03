|
Harriett Elizabeth Lipes, 80, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Born in Petersburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Okeliss and Evelyn Grammer Southall; and was also preceded in death by her first husband, Clyde Irving Harris, Sr.; and a son, Mark Wayne Harris. Mrs. Lipes is survived by her loving husband, Buddy Lipes; four children, Jeffrey Harris and wife, Deborah, Clyde Irving Harris, Jr., Connie Capone and husband, Trey and Deba Whitt and husband, Mike; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three brothers, Herbert R. Southall and wife, Mary Jo, Andrew O. Southall, Jr. and wife, Jackie and Richard K. Southall, Sr.; three stepchildren, Leslie Smith, Lee Ann Williams and Stephen Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, VA. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from May 3 to May 4, 2020