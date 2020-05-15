Home

HARRIETT J. ECK


1946 - 2020
Harriett J. Eck (nee Negro), 73, of Alberta, VA passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born on October 18, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA, she lived most of her young life in Williamstown, NJ and Hammonton, NJ. During her later years, she lived in Alberta, VA. She proudly received her Optician license, and worked as an Optician at Lens Crafters and Eyecare Professionals in New Jersey and at For Eyes in Virginia. She loved to travel, and sometimes she combined that love with her hobby of visiting casinos. She was a devoted wife and mother. She dedicated herself to her entire family, and she was noted for her amazing meals.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Michael J. Eck, Sr.; her father Michael J. Negro and stepmother Pamela Negro; her three children, Michelle Eck-Miller (Russell Hagerty), Michael Eck, Jr. (Shiela DeMarco-Eck), Matthew Eck (Sheri Kingsdorf); her grandchildren, Timothy Eck (Alexa Jick), Brittany Eck (Andrew Danokaras), Mikey Eck, Courtney Eck (Malachi Fine), Jeremy Miller, Kayleigh Miller, and Reise Eck; her great grandchildren, Dominic Eck, Serenity Eck, Sabra Fine, Ambra Fine, and Jensen Danokaras. She is also survived by her siblings, Michelle DeFiore (Thomas DeFiore), Joseph Negro (Kathleen Vespe), Mary Tyers (William Tyers), Constance Wrage (Richard Wrage), Cynthia McKeffery (Jack McKeffery), Michael Negro, Jr., Maria Negro, Donna Ingemi (Anthony Ingemi), and step-siblings Robert Negro (Michelle Negro) and Hope Negro (Jennifer Lafreda). She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother, Eleanor Buie, her sisters Christina Negro and Marion Negro.
There will be a private Memorial Service held.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 15 to May 17, 2020
