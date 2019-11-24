|
|
Harris Goodall Squires of Fairfax died peacefully on November 12, 2019 at the age of 34 after a battle with lymphoma.
Born at Fort Leavenworth, KS, Harris moved many times in his youth with his military family. Harris had a passion for travel and adventure with friends around the world. He was a graduate of Virginia Tech [B.A.] and Seattle University [M.Ed.]. He taught 3 years in South Korea before returning to teach in Fairfax schools and coach girls soccer at Madison High School in Vienna, VA.
Harris is survived by his parents Mac and Kathy Squires of Fairfax, his brother Hart and sister-in-law Heidi of Charlotte, N.C. and loving niece Everly. Harris spent many hours during his youth in Petersburg with his devoted grandparents, Mac and Mildred Squires, and Peyton and Marjorie Goodall; aunt and uncle Alice and Brandy Martin; and cousins John and Emily Martin of Richmond. He is also survived by his aunt Lynne Goodall and cousins Wesley Montrief [Scott] and their children Isaac, Leigha and Garrett all of Fredericksburg. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and cousin Whitney Wilkerson.
A celebration of Harris' life will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the Fellowship Hall of Fairfax Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests donations in remembrance of Harris to be made to the Harris Goodall Squires Memorial Scholarship Foundation at his parents' address, 9807 Vertain Court, Fairfax, VA 22032.
Harris was a passionate ESL teacher and his last request was to establish a foundation that would support providing scholarships for a college education for deserving Fairfax County ESL students.
The family especially thanks the bone marrow transplant and ICU doctors, nurses and support staff of the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center for their loving and tireless efforts in caring for Harris for these last 8 months.
Funeral arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019