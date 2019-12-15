|
Harry E. McKelvey, 72, of Colonial Heights passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born May 28, 1947, he was the son of the late Irwin Russell and Verna Victoria McKelvey, and was also preceded in death by his wife, Laura Kathleen McKelvey. Harry retired from Norfolk Southern Railway after 30 years of service.
He is survived by his son, Brian McKelvey and wife, Susan; daughter, Jennifer McKelvey; grandchildren, Victoria and Daniel McKelvey; brother, Irwin R. McKelvey, Jr.; sister-in-law, Lorraine Bender and husband, James; nieces, Regan Steiner and Maureen Bush; and nephews, Michael, JD and Stephen McKelvey.
Interment will be private. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to James River Home Health, 9100 Arboretum Pkwy., Ste. 290, N. Chesterfield, VA 23236. Online condolences may be made at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019