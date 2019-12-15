Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRY McKELVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY E. McKELVEY


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARRY E. McKELVEY Obituary
Harry E. McKelvey, 72, of Colonial Heights passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born May 28, 1947, he was the son of the late Irwin Russell and Verna Victoria McKelvey, and was also preceded in death by his wife, Laura Kathleen McKelvey. Harry retired from Norfolk Southern Railway after 30 years of service.

He is survived by his son, Brian McKelvey and wife, Susan; daughter, Jennifer McKelvey; grandchildren, Victoria and Daniel McKelvey; brother, Irwin R. McKelvey, Jr.; sister-in-law, Lorraine Bender and husband, James; nieces, Regan Steiner and Maureen Bush; and nephews, Michael, JD and Stephen McKelvey.

Interment will be private. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to James River Home Health, 9100 Arboretum Pkwy., Ste. 290, N. Chesterfield, VA 23236. Online condolences may be made at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -