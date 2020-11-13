1/1
HARTWELL VAN ALLEN MORRISSETTE JR.
Hartwell Van Allen Morrissette, Jr., 90, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born in Chesterfield, he was the son of the late Hartwell Van Allen Morrissette Sr. and Dorothy Kathryn Voorhees, and was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Joyce; and granddaughter, Kayla. A United States Navy Veteran, Hartwell served his country during the Korean War. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and enjoyed missionary work. He was a volunteer at the Colonial Heights Food Pantry for over 7 years and retired from Allied Chemical after working for 36 years in operations. He is survived by his children, Allen (Ann), Gloria (Jeff), Douglas (Christi), James (Debbie); grandchildren, Amanda (Rob), Jonathan, Christopher (Kaitlyn), Rebecca (Sap), Olivia (Matthew), Rachel, Joseph; great-grandchildren, Lee, Berkley, Lillie, Isabella, Alex, Carter, Mallory; and numerous extended family and friends. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Forest Lawn Cemetery of Richmond, 4000 Pilots Lane Richmond, Virginia 23222. The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes, 3050 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Virginia 23831. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Colonial Heights Food Pantry, https://www.chfoodpantry.org/donate, or Crater Community Hospice, https://cratercommunityhospice.org/. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
