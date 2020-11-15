1/1
HATTIE B. VAUGHAN
Hattie Bell Vaughan, 97, of Petersburg, VA passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Born in Dendron, VA she was the daughter of the late Perry and Lottie Jones Bell; and was also preceded in death by her loving husband, William Augusta Vaughan; and five siblings, Henry, Nick, Charles, Laura and Mary.

Hattie was retired from Titmus Optical. She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Vaughan is survived by her son, William "Red" Vaughan and wife, Pam; two granddaughters, Briley (Weston) and McKeever; a great-granddaughter, Layla; one sister, Helen Minton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. The family is being served by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
