Hattie Bell Vaughan, 97, of Petersburg, VA passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Born in Dendron, VA she was the daughter of the late Perry and Lottie Jones Bell; and was also preceded in death by her loving husband, William Augusta Vaughan; and five siblings, Henry, Nick, Charles, Laura and Mary.
Hattie was retired from Titmus Optical. She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Vaughan is survived by her son, William "Red" Vaughan and wife, Pam; two granddaughters, Briley (Weston) and McKeever; a great-granddaughter, Layla; one sister, Helen Minton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. The family is being served by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com