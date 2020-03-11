|
|
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day...(II Timothy 4:7-8)
Our hearts were saddened Friday night, March 6, 2020, when Mrs. Hattie C. Brown, known as Lucille, received her wings and bid this world goodbye. Hattie C. Brown, was born the twelfth child to Lewellyn Clark and Mary Pauline Ross Clarke on May 16, 1937.
Hattie was raised in the Wellville Community, Virginia; later known as Blackstone, Virginia. She attended and completed her public education within the community. She accepted Christ at an early age and joined Jerusalem Baptist Church. She held many roles and serviced Christ in many capacities. She served as a choir member, usher and later became a Deacon of Jerusalem Baptist Church. She would often visit Macedonia Tabernacle, Ettrick, VA, when she could not get to Blackstone. She served as a watch member at Macedonia Tabernacle. She would sing her favorite song "I Know I've Been Changed," whenever she was in attendance at Macedonia Tabernacle. Hattie was faithful to the Lord and all of her church callings at Jerusalem and Macedonia.
Hattie worked at Allied Chemical, Hopewell, Virginia, and Department Draw Twist 29 for many years and worked at Sewage Luggage, Petersburg, VA. Hattie (Lucille) retired at the age of 57.
Hattie had a genuine love for her family and when she spoke, you listened. She loved much, laughed often, and touched many with her infectious spirit and generosity. She had many loves, one mainly being fishing. Fishing became one of her favorite hobbies to pass the time and enjoy life.
Hattie C. Brown was preceded in death by her parents, Lewellyn and Mary Clark; and fifteen siblings. Hattie leaves to cherish her memories, a loving husband, Ernest Brown, of 39 years and 8 months. As well as, four beloved children: James Lorenzo Clark, Teresa Roberts (Bishop Stacey Roberts), Sylvia Hazelwood (Claude Hazelwood), and Alison Hardy (Russell Hardy). Three grandchildren: Dimitria Roberts, Corey Roberts and Amani Hardy. A niece she raised as her daughter, Gloria J. Jones; one sister, Dr. Elizabeth Davis (Pastor Norman Davis); and one step child, Marcus Brown (Barbara Brown); one sister-in-law, Elizabeth; and one brother-in-law, Eddie. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and devoted friends: Anne Parham, Shirley Whitten, Barbara Hargraves and Bernice. She also leaves behind both congregations of Jerusalem Baptist Church and Macedonia Tabernacle Ministries.
The service to Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Hattie (Lucille) Brown will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 141 Bowles Road, Blackstone, Virginia. The wake to reflect upon the life of Hattie C. Brown will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 7:00-8:00 p.m. at Bland and Tucker Funeral Home Services, Petersburg, VA. The viewing will be held 9-7 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Bland and Tucker Funeral Home, Petersburg, VA.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, Virginia (804) 732-7841, www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020