HATTIE E BATTLE
1937 - 2020
Ms. Hattie E. Battle of 60 W. 142nd Street, New York, NY, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Clinton, MD. She was born March 6, 1937 in Jones County, NC, to the late Jessie Streeter and Beatrice Edwards. She was comfortable with her life and shared faith as a Baptist that she believed in the Lord.
She attended Dinwiddie Training High School in Dinwiddie, VA. Sometime after, she found her way to New York City at a young age. She then found herself taking small jobs in the beginning. She shared that she found a position in the newspaper for which she applied, and this new position turned out to be with a Fortune 500 Company, American Express. She held this position from 1968–1992 in which she retired.
Hattie leaves to treasure her memory: two sisters, Gloria A. Jones and Diane E. Williams (Milton); one brother, Jessie Streeter; a brother-in-law, Roy D. Sidney; daughter-in-law, Arvitta Battle; grandchildren, Leslie Telfair Marie Martin (Kyle), Gregory "Chippy" Jr., Tonda Gregory and Bonnie Lee, Montressa Green, Antonio Gregory, Kevin Gregory and Tishee Lee; great-grandchildren Jasmine Epiphany Telfair, Justin X. Elanga and Jiovanni C. Hardy, Kadesha Williams, Kyasia Goode, and D'ziyah Battle; great-great-grandchildren, Matthew Land, Makih Land, Makhi Williams and Envi Goode; and countless of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, July 13, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-8911
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
July 11, 2020
At Peace Arrangement
July 11, 2020
To my dear great grandma Hattie Mae I love you so much. I wish time did not come between us the way it did. Im happy we shared so many beautiful memories. You will forever be with me I promise. Im glad you picked me. Thank you forever ❤.
Jasmine Telfair
Grandchild
July 10, 2020
Love you grandma
Gregory Battle
Grandchild
July 9, 2020
Rest In Paradise Aunt Hattie❤
Kathy Jackson
July 8, 2020
Diane, In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories bring you.
Hattie Bonner
July 8, 2020
You will be greatly missed auntie. You always had a smile on your face i am glad i had a chance to see that smile one last time before you reunited with mom.
Gerald Clayborne
Family
July 7, 2020
You were always the mature big sister to all and we were blessed to have had you in our life.
Ronnie Sidney
Friend
July 6, 2020
Leslie Martin
Grandchild
