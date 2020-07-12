Ms. Hattie E. Battle of 60 W. 142nd Street, New York, NY, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Clinton, MD. She was born March 6, 1937 in Jones County, NC, to the late Jessie Streeter and Beatrice Edwards. She was comfortable with her life and shared faith as a Baptist that she believed in the Lord.
She attended Dinwiddie Training High School in Dinwiddie, VA. Sometime after, she found her way to New York City at a young age. She then found herself taking small jobs in the beginning. She shared that she found a position in the newspaper for which she applied, and this new position turned out to be with a Fortune 500 Company, American Express. She held this position from 1968–1992 in which she retired.
Hattie leaves to treasure her memory: two sisters, Gloria A. Jones and Diane E. Williams (Milton); one brother, Jessie Streeter; a brother-in-law, Roy D. Sidney; daughter-in-law, Arvitta Battle; grandchildren, Leslie Telfair Marie Martin (Kyle), Gregory "Chippy" Jr., Tonda Gregory and Bonnie Lee, Montressa Green, Antonio Gregory, Kevin Gregory and Tishee Lee; great-grandchildren Jasmine Epiphany Telfair, Justin X. Elanga and Jiovanni C. Hardy, Kadesha Williams, Kyasia Goode, and D'ziyah Battle; great-great-grandchildren, Matthew Land, Makih Land, Makhi Williams and Envi Goode; and countless of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, July 13, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.