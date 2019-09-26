Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
HATTIE RHODES
HATTIE OLIVIA RHODES


1950 - 2019
HATTIE OLIVIA RHODES Obituary
Ms. Hattie Olivia Rhodes, affectionately known as "Ladybug," of 706 Commerce Street, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Monday, September 23, 2019, at her residence.

She was born May 5, 1950, to the late George and Earnestine Rhodes of Petersburg, VA. Hattie attended Petersburg Public Schools and was employed by Southside Virginia Training Center, until she retired in 2014.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Vincent, George B., Curtis Rhodes and William Jones; grandfather, Albert Davis; grandmother, Hattie Hayes; two aunts, Dorothy and Bernell Davis; three uncles, Paul, James, and Earnest Hayes; great uncles and aunt, Raymond and Mattie Crews; daughter-in-law, Jacquelyn Rhodes; and devoted companion, John Palacious, Jr.

Hattie leaves to cherish in her memory: her son, Christopher Rhodes; grandchildren, Chanel Scales, Teanna Shaw (Esau), Cameron Drew and Travonté Crocker, all of Petersburg; two great grandsons, Malachi Scales and Amari Garland, both of Petersburg; three sisters, Carol Johnson and Vanessa Williams, both of Petersburg, and Francine Watts (Elmer) of Indianapolis, IN; one brother, Victor Rhodes of Petersburg; uncles, Jean Davis and John Hayes, both of Bronx, NY; a dear and devoted niece and caretaker, Lakeisha Abraham (Ricky); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
