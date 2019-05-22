|
Hattie Pittman Meredith of Dinwiddie, Virginia, born January 30, 1930, joined her husband, L.L. Meredith Jr. in Heaven on May 17, 2019. Mrs. Meredith was a graduate of RPI (now VCU) and began her teaching career in Chesterfield County in 1951. She also taught in Petersburg and retired from Dinwiddie County Schools in 1988. She was a former member of Second Presbyterian Church in Petersburg and a current member of Rocky Run United Methodist Church in Dewitt, Virginia. She is survived by her children Janet Hope Meredith of Florence, South Carolina; Lucas L. "Lew" Meredith III (Lori) of Matoaca; Nancy Gray Meredith Kelderhouse (Andy) of Roanoke; six grandchildren, James Gregory Wyche, Meredith Hope Wyche, Morgan Meredith Boston (Joe), Lucas Gray Meredith (Chelsea), Meredith Gray Kelderhouse and Samuel Gray Kelderhouse; four great grandchildren, Kemper Scott Boston, Collin Matthew Boston, Cheney Marie Meredith and Copeland Gray Meredith; sister, Sallie Ruth Parker (Winston); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and all of "her children" she taught during her career. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, at Rocky Run United Methodist Church, 14925 Glebe Road, Dewitt, VA 23840. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 22 to May 23, 2019