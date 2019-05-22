Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Rocky Run United Methodist Church
14925 Glebe Rd.
Dewitt, VA
HATTIE P. MEREDITH Obituary
Hattie Pittman Meredith of Dinwiddie, Virginia, born January 30, 1930, joined her husband, L.L. Meredith Jr. in Heaven on May 17, 2019. Mrs. Meredith was a graduate of RPI (now VCU) and began her teaching career in Chesterfield County in 1951. She also taught in Petersburg and retired from Dinwiddie County Schools in 1988. She was a former member of Second Presbyterian Church in Petersburg and a current member of Rocky Run United Methodist Church in Dewitt, Virginia. She is survived by her children Janet Hope Meredith of Florence, South Carolina; Lucas L. "Lew" Meredith III (Lori) of Matoaca; Nancy Gray Meredith Kelderhouse (Andy) of Roanoke; six grandchildren, James Gregory Wyche, Meredith Hope Wyche, Morgan Meredith Boston (Joe), Lucas Gray Meredith (Chelsea), Meredith Gray Kelderhouse and Samuel Gray Kelderhouse; four great grandchildren, Kemper Scott Boston, Collin Matthew Boston, Cheney Marie Meredith and Copeland Gray Meredith; sister, Sallie Ruth Parker (Winston); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and all of "her children" she taught during her career. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, at Rocky Run United Methodist Church, 14925 Glebe Road, Dewitt, VA 23840. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 22 to May 23, 2019
