Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Blandford Cemetery
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HAYWOOD JESSUP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAYWOOD CLAYTON JESSUP JR.


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HAYWOOD CLAYTON JESSUP JR. Obituary
Haywood Clayton Jessup, Jr, 84 of North Dinwiddie, went to be with The Lord Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born January 31, 1935, to the late Haywood Clayton Jessup, Sr. and Lula Fishel Jessup. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Nichols. Haywood is survived by his wife of 58 years, Norma Ard Jessup; daughter, Donna Shiner (Mark); four sons, Ronald Jessup (Denise), Haywood "Butch" Jessup III (Becky), Thomas "Tommy" Jessup (Robin), and Stephen Jessup (Sarah); 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Haywood enjoyed fishing and he attended Matoaca Gospel Hall. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805, where a funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019. Interment will follow at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, VA. Online condolences may be made at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HAYWOOD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -