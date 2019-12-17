|
Haywood Clayton Jessup, Jr, 84 of North Dinwiddie, went to be with The Lord Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born January 31, 1935, to the late Haywood Clayton Jessup, Sr. and Lula Fishel Jessup. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Nichols. Haywood is survived by his wife of 58 years, Norma Ard Jessup; daughter, Donna Shiner (Mark); four sons, Ronald Jessup (Denise), Haywood "Butch" Jessup III (Becky), Thomas "Tommy" Jessup (Robin), and Stephen Jessup (Sarah); 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Haywood enjoyed fishing and he attended Matoaca Gospel Hall. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805, where a funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019. Interment will follow at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, VA. Online condolences may be made at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019