Dr. Hazel Ann Lundy departed this life on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her residence. Dr. Lundy was born October 29, 1940, to the late John A. and Mattie Bland Lundy in the community historically known as Blandford, located in Petersburg, Virginia.
She graduated from Peabody High School in the class of 1958. Dr. Lundy entered college at Virginia State College (University) where she earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts degree in Communications. She dedicated most of her life to the teaching profession. She began her career in Prince George County, Virginia, school system then later relocated to Maryland where she was a Professor of Communications at Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland. She continued her education in addition to her tenured professorship, by earning her PhD from Howard University and became Acting Chairperson of the Communications Department at Bowie State University and a career member of the Faculty Senate Committee and the National Communications Association of Bowie and soon after retired. She moved back to Petersburg, Virginia, where she resided until her passing.
Dr. Lundy was a faithful lifetime member of Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church, where she worshipped. She was a member of the Mattie Wilkerson Chancel Choir. Dr. Lundy had been active in social organizations as a member of the Retired Teachers Association, Queen's and Les E'toiles Civic and Social Club, Peabody High School Alumni Association, Virginia State University Alumni Association and Howard University Alumni Association where she really enjoyed the fellowshipping and camaraderie.
Dr. Lundy was a true trailblazer and was very encouraging and supportive of her family. She was blessed with so many gifts and talents to include drawing, design, decorating, fashion and the ability to motivate others to realize and pursue their educational goals. Her family knew her as the very stylish aunt, one that loved to shop and express her creativity with design and decorating. Dr. Lundy was an eloquent speaker and she would certainly correct your English if you used it incorrectly, which was her educational training coming forth as well as her passion for the English language and communication.
Dr. Lundy was preceded in death by her siblings, Gracie, Horace, Johnny, Roger and Bernard Lundy, Sr., Blanche Johnson, Helen Richardson and Mattie Lou Spratley.
Dr. Lundy leaves to cherish her memories: nieces, five devoted, Constance Greene (James), Mortice Jackson (Clark), Sandra Johnson, Pamela Lundy and Joyce Webb; Saundra Donahoo (Ray), Carolyn Goode (Bernard), Gretchen Warren (James), and Lovenia Parham; nephews, Kelvin Richardson (Barbara), Bernard Lundy, Jr. (Catherine), Michael Spratley, and Conrad Johnson; two special great-nieces, Tiffany Lundy and Tawana Spratley; one sister-in-law, Catherine Lundy of Colonial Heights; special friends, Doris Gillard, Nadine Green, Helen Hamilton, Antoinette "Toni" Price, Francis Richardson, Jean Smith, Joan Darkins Smith, Yvonne Taylor and Selma Trotter; a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and many lifelong friends from the Blandford Community as well as friendships she made during her professional teaching career.
Heartfelt thanks are extended to the staff of Kim Hall Home Care Homes of Chesterfield, Virginia, Virginia Visiting Physicians and special thanks to Steve of their Hospice Care Organization. Heartfelt thanks also to everyone that sent a card, said a prayer, asked about Dr. Lundy and provided any type of assistance during her time of need. A thank you to the Women's Home & Overseas Missionary Society of Oak Street AME Zion Church for all the beautiful cards sent. A special thank you to Natasha Eugene who cared for and loved Dr. Lundy for many years.
A private service will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA, the Rev. Dr. Rebecca Branch-Griffin, eulogist. The family is following the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines for funeral attendances.
In lieu of flowers and food items, contributions may be made to the Building Fund of Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 25 West Wythe Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803 in memory of Dr. Hazel A. Lundy.
