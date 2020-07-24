1/1
HAZEL BENNETT LANIER
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HAZEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel Bennett Lanier, 84, of 1517 U St. SE, Washington, DC, departed this life on July 15th, 2020, after battling a short illness.

She was born in Nottaway Co., Va., to Sidney L. and Emma Watkins Lanier on July 22, 1935, the first of 10 children. She received Christ and was baptized at an early age.

Along with Rev. Roy Settles and family members, Hazel is a founder of Ambassador Baptist Church in SE DC, where she served as church secretary and operated the daycare and an outpatient home for patients of the former St. Elizabeth's Hospital. After years as a faithful and active member, she later retired with a disability.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, one brother, and one niece. She is survived by three brothers, three sisters, and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home McKenney Chapel. A public viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at First Baptist Church McKenney following the service.

Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA (804)478-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - McKenney
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - McKenney

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
We would call Hazel and come to see her when we were in the area. It was always good to see her because she always talked a lot of stuff and kept us laughing .She will be missed. To the family : Praying that God will comfort your heart, up lift you spirit and carry you through this time of sadness to a place of peace
With Deepest Sympathy RON, Dorethia (Dossie) and Ruth (Boofy)
Ronald & Dorethia Guyton
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved