Hazel Bennett Lanier, 84, of 1517 U St. SE, Washington, DC, departed this life on July 15th, 2020, after battling a short illness.
She was born in Nottaway Co., Va., to Sidney L. and Emma Watkins Lanier on July 22, 1935, the first of 10 children. She received Christ and was baptized at an early age.
Along with Rev. Roy Settles and family members, Hazel is a founder of Ambassador Baptist Church in SE DC, where she served as church secretary and operated the daycare and an outpatient home for patients of the former St. Elizabeth's Hospital. After years as a faithful and active member, she later retired with a disability.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, one brother, and one niece. She is survived by three brothers, three sisters, and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home McKenney Chapel. A public viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m.
Burial will take place at First Baptist Church McKenney following the service.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA (804)478-4411 www.johnsonservices.us