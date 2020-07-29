Hazel Brannan Kirksey, 79, of Hopewell, VA, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020. Hazel was born in Hopewell on June 1, 1941. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover C. and Hilda Curtis Brannan; her beloved husband and soulmate, James David Kirksey; her sisters, Shirley I. Brannan and Mildred B. "Millie" Choinski; and her brothers, Grover C. Brannan Jr. and Robert Dale "Dusty" Poole. Hazel is survived by her children, Keith David Kirksey (Michelle) of Virginia Beach, VA, Kelly Lynn Kirksey of Hopewell, VA, and James Thomas Kirksey (Michele) of Houston, TX; sister, Linda B. Newman (William) of Prince George County, VA, brother-in-law, Edward Choinski of Wayland, MA. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Dustin Cubitt, David Kirksey, Falletta Wood (Jamie), Joshua Kirksey, and Jefferson Kirksey; and two nieces and three nephews. Hazel was a 1959 graduate of Hopewell High School. She attended Radford University and left to marry her high school sweetheart. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Hopewell, VA, where she served in many positions. She enjoyed playing bridge with a closeknit group of friends for over 40 years. She loved reading, gardening, birdwatching, playing tennis, and vacationing on the Outer Banks. Many memories of summer vacations at Nags Head will forever be cherished by her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. An open visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday July 30, 2020, in the chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home in Hopewell, VA. A memorial service will be held, also in the chapel, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, followed by interment at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens in Prince George County, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 2901 Norfolk Street, Hopewell, VA. Condolences and memories may be shared at jtmorriss.com.