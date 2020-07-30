Hazel Jackson Courtney, 87, of Prince George went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Bertie Williams Jackson; sisters, Velma Harris and Grace Hamm; brothers, Earl Jackson and Lester Jackson; and her loving husband of 74 years, Edward L. Courtney, Sr. Hazel is survived by her daughter, Judith Courtney Haggins (Aaron); sons, Kenneth Courtney (Denise) and Edward Courtney, Jr. (Kelly); 14 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Hazel and Edward were former members of South Hopewell Church of God, now known as City Point Restoration Church of God and worked in the cafeteria of Petersburg School System. The family will have a private family viewing due to current restrictions related to the pandemic. Hazel's graveside ceremony will be on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Southlawn Memorial Park. The family would like to send their deepest gratitude to the caring staff of Riverview on the Appomattox Nursing and Rehab Center for your caregiving and support as well as their church family and community for their prayers and support. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to City Point Church of Restoration Church of God in Hazel's memory. Online condolences may be registered at www.memorialfh.com.