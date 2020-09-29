Hazel Marie Dugan Ogburn, 98 of Hopewell, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late James Oscar and Margaret May Collins Dugan and was preceded in death by her husband, Earl F. Ogburn, 3 brothers, James, Clarence and Leroy Dugan and 2 sisters, Kathryn Townsend and Edith Apel. She is survived by her son, Earl F. Ogburn, Jr and his wife Claudia; daughter, Margaret "Peggy" Henderson and her husband, Herman; grandsons Casey Ogburn and his wife, Kristy; Corey Ogburn and his wife, Stephanie, Herman ''Trey" Henderson, Ill and his wife, Summers; James "Jimbo" Henderson and his wife, Jennifer; Michael Henderson and Robert "Bobby" Henderson and his wife, Katie; great-granddaughters, Addison "Addi" Ogburn, Emma Ogburn; great-grandsons, Claytor, Corbin, Beau, Beckett, Robert "Robbie" and Palmer Henderson; brother Joseph Dugan and his wife, Darla, sister-in-law Helen Dugan; and numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends. She was known to many as "Grandma" at Henderson's Child Development Center. She loved attending as many games for her grandsons whether it be football, wrestling, baseball or soccer in Tennessee or Virginia!!
A service will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday September 30, 2020 in the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the service on Wednesday. A private graveside service will take place 3:00 PM Friday October 2, 2020 at Bermuda Memorial Park 1901 Bermuda Hundred Rd, Chester, VA 23836. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hopewell Parks and Recreation Foundation 100 W. City Point Rd, Hopewell, VA 23860 (checks should have respite written in the memo line).