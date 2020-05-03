Home

HAZEL V. LIVESAY


1926 - 2020
HAZEL V. LIVESAY Obituary
Hazel V. Livesay, 94, of Dinwiddie County passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born January 9, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Beatrice B. and Edward C. Cassada, and was also preceded in death by her first husband, William R. Verser; second husband, Bernard A. Livesay; and beloved daughter, Patricia Verser Turley (Steve), who passed four years ago. Hazel was a lifetime member of Monumental Baptist Church and loved her Lord dearly. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Kathi V. Charboneau (Bobby) of Dinwiddie; five grandchildren, Lisa M. Harrison, Jennifer Harrison Ward (Mark), Aubri L. Charboneau, William Joel Charboneau (Angela), Adam R. Charboneau (Elisabeth); and six great-grandchildren, Joey H. Ward, Jema H. Ward, Henri X. Charboneau, Matthias M. Charboneau, Leah R. Charboneau and Emily K. Charboneau. A private graveside service will take place in Southlawn Memorial Park, with the Reverend Duane Guridy, of Monumental Baptist Church, officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss Funeral Homes. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from May 3 to May 4, 2020
