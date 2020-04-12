|
Helen Angela Collins, 100, of Northern Virginia, formerly of Petersburg, VA passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born October 2, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Thomas A. and Helen (O'Connor) Collins, and was also preceded in death by her sister, Catherine McKernan.
Helen graduated from St. Joseph High School and was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Petersburg, VA. After 30 years of civilian service to the Army, she retired from Fort Lee, VA. After retirement Helen enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling around the world. When she was 90, she moved into Lucy Corr Village in Chester, VA, where she lived in independent living for six years and later moved to The Fairfax Retirement Residence where she lived until passing.
Helen is survived by her sisters, Marian Barrett and Loretta Seamands of Fort Belvoir; five nieces and nephews, Catherine Watson of Springfield, VA, LTG Thomas Seamands and wife, Melissa of Fort Myer, VA, MAJ (Ret) Gregory Seamands and wife, Tammy of Enterprise, AL, Lee Anne Fisher and husband, Randall of Monrovia, MD, Christopher Seamands and wife, Nicole of Wakefield, RI; and nine great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Miss Collins will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph church. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020