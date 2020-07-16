Elder Helen B. Roach, 78, of Petersburg, VA, peacefully went home over in Zion to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, July 5, 2020. She was born April 21, 1942, to the late Emmett B. Roach, Sr. and Julia Roach Hayes.



Elder Roach received her Bachelor of Theology Degree from Richmond Virginia Seminary, Richmond, VA, in 1992. She was employed with Southside Virginia Training Center and later employed with Hardee's Restaurant as a Manager until her retirement.



Elder Roach was a faithful and dedicated member of Harvest International Full Gospel Baptist Center, Inc., 1017 W. Washington Street, Petersburg, VA, under the leadership of Chief Apostle Mary P. Bonner. She loved the Word of God and loved sharing and spreading the good news of Jesus Christ. One of her favorite Bible scriptures was I Corinthians 10:13 - There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man: but God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that you may be able to bear it.



Along with her parents, Elder Roach was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Arrington and brother, Emmett B. Roach, Jr.



She leaves to cherish her many memories a loving and devoted sister, Mildred L. Jones (Mother of Harvest International Full Gospel Baptist Center, Inc.); brother, Pastor Leroy Cherry (Brenda), Pastor of Third Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA; devoted daughter, Pastor Judy C. Jones-Cooper (Keith); devoted nieces, Ernette L. Crawley, Barbara B. McCray, MyKole McCray and Myiel McCray; devoted nephews, Timothy Jones, Jermaine Crawley and Samuel Crawley, III, devoted cousins, Terry Weaver, Robert Weaver and a host of other nieces, nephews and cousins; friend of the family, Catherine Brackett; and an Assistant Care Giver, James Crawford.



All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace, and her witty laugh. She will forever be loved, forever cherished and forever be in our hearts.



A Homegoing Celebration was held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home with Chief Apostle Mary P. Bonner, Pastor of Harvest International Full Gospel Baptist Center, Inc., Petersburg, VA, officiating.



The Roach family was served by the professional staff of Fisher-Hayes Funeral Home, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA, (804)324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., Funeral Director.

