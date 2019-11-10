Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
HELEN (WILLS) CROCKER


1930 - 2019
HELEN (WILLS) CROCKER Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Helen Dare Wills Crocker announces her passing on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the age of 89. The family is, however, joyful that she was called home peacefully.
Helen was a loving, caring, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a counselor at Camp Burgess Glen as a teenager, which she loved, and was a long-time member of Wesley United Methodist Church where she was treasurer and sang in the choir. She was a home maker, Cub Scout leader, PTA officer, Block Mother and played church league softball. Helen loved the outdoors, from the mountains to the beach, especially Litchfield Beach. She was an avid Bridge player and loved card games, board games and puzzles, especially played with family at the beach and was an expert croquet player who welcomed a challenge from anyone. Helen was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Julian and grandsons, Jason and Kevin.
She will be lovingly remembered by her spouse of 65 years, Lester (Sonny); their five children, Lynda, Brent, Leslie, Bruce and Laura (Russell); her sister, Anna (Eddie) Cobb and brother, Alfred (Sandra) Wills. Helen will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Heather, Jessica, Ginny, Josh, Amanda, Holly, Lee, Heidi, Kristin, Sandra, Lee J., Jami and Jaycie and by her great-grandchildren, Kristoffer, Madelyne, Karson, Tristan, Austin, Liyana, Ashlynn, Gary, Hayley, Kayden, AJ, Khloe, Jackson, Jaxon and Sadie.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. The funeral service will be private. Interment will be at Bermuda Memorial Park in Enon, VA. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held for Helen in mid-June, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen can be made to Bon Secours Hospice, 8580 Magellan Parkway, Richmond, VA 23227.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
