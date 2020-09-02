Helen Dishman Traylor, 82, of Disputanta, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Born in Farmers Store, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Claude Duke Dishman and Mozelle Howard Dishman. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard T. Traylor; and brothers, Claude W. Dishman, Charles A. Dishman, and Clyde Dishman. She is survived by her sisters, Betty D. Webb, Edith Richardson, and June Hale; special nephew, Brian Webb; great-nephew, Jacob Webb; three nephews; a niece. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Newville United Methodist Church, 9014 Hines Road, Disputanta, Virginia 23842. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.