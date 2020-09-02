1/
HELEN DISHMAN TRAYLOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Dishman Traylor, 82, of Disputanta, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Born in Farmers Store, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Claude Duke Dishman and Mozelle Howard Dishman. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard T. Traylor; and brothers, Claude W. Dishman, Charles A. Dishman, and Clyde Dishman. She is survived by her sisters, Betty D. Webb, Edith Richardson, and June Hale; special nephew, Brian Webb; great-nephew, Jacob Webb; three nephews; a niece. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Newville United Methodist Church, 9014 Hines Road, Disputanta, Virginia 23842. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Petersburg
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Newville United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Petersburg
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Petersburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved