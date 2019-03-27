Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
HELEN I. PERINO


HELEN I. PERINO Obituary
Helen I. Perino of Prince George County, VA, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Flora and Lester Tolbert; her husband, Charles D. Perino; brothers, Paul, Tom and Jim Tolbert; and her sister, Bertha Wade. Helen is survived by her brother, Joseph Tolbert of Tavernier, FL; sister, Ruth Willcockson of Prince George, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her family and home were her loves on this earth. During her several years of illness she has just wanted to go home to be with God and her family, and now God has taken her there. We will miss her, and look forward to that day when our family will all be together again.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Son Hopewell Chapel. Interment will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
