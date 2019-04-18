|
Mrs. Helen Louise Burton Wilkins left this Earth to be with Jesus in His Eternal Kingdom on April 14, 2019, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Robert L. Burton and Mrs. Mattie Green Burton; stepmother, Mrs. Josephine W. Burton and sister, Ms. Claude Esther Burton.
Helen attended Joe Toler School, Oxford, NC. Upon graduation, she attended Elizabeth City State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. Striving always for educational excellence, Helen received a Masters of Education Degree in Early Childhood Education from Virginia State University.
Helen taught several years in Mecklenburg County, VA, and transitioned to Dinwiddie County Public Schools, where she faithfully taught in various grade levels. She also served as an Assistant Principal. This range of employment lasted for 38 years. In addition to her career in education, Helen worked part-time for a number of years at Thalheimers in Walnut Hill Mall, Petersburg, VA, and Leggett's in Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights, VA.
Helen was a member of several community organizations. Among them were The Order of Eastern Star Chapter 33 and former Past Matron, Les Étoiles Civic-Social Club, the Adult Christian Organization (ACOs), and a member of the Cathedral Choir at First Baptist Church, Harrison Street.
She is survived by her loving and caring husband, Mr. Ernest Wilkins Jr. and devoted son, Mr. McKail A. Wilkins of Charlotte, NC; sisters, Mrs. Lelia Maxine Liggins of Mebane, NC and Mrs. Patricia Ann Swann of Timberlake, NC; brothers, Robert Louis Burton (Joan) of Rougemount, NC and Darrie Burton (Sophia) of Roxboro, NC; one uncle, Bowman K. Burton of Emporia, VA; two sisters-in-law, Elsie Jean Williams of Aulander, NC and Brenda L. Wilkins of Roxobel, NC; one devoted cousin, Dalphine Hayes (Samuel) of North Chesterfield, VA and a host of other loving relatives and caring friends.
Helen's memory will forever be etched in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved her. Her radiant smile made her presence known when she entered a room. Her appreciation for the finer things in life were eloquently expressed in her style of clothing, choice of jewelry, her home and even the cars she owned.
Helen enjoyed traveling with her travel club and loved decorating her home for the holidays. Everything she did was done in excellence! Helen had a way of making everyone feel special, for her conversations included words of encouragement and hope.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 236 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA, with Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Tillman as pastor and eulogist. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
Family visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
