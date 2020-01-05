|
Helen Pappas, 90, passed away on the morning of Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was the daughter of Angelo Pappas and Emily Fritsmann Pappas. Helen retired from the U.S. Army after 28 years of faithful and dedicated service. Helen was extremely proud of her military service earning nine Good Conduct medals, three Commendation medals, a NATO Commendation medal and a Meritorious Service medal. She is considered to be the first female Sergeant Major in the US Army.
Friends will gather on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N. 6th Ave in Hopewell. Helen's funeral ceremony will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Final rest will be at Virginia Veterans Cemetery (10300 Pridesville Rd. Amelia 23002) in Amelia, concluding with full military honors. Condolences may be registered online at www.memorialfh.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020