Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-6377
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN PAPPAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN PAPPAS


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN PAPPAS Obituary
Helen Pappas, 90, passed away on the morning of Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was the daughter of Angelo Pappas and Emily Fritsmann Pappas. Helen retired from the U.S. Army after 28 years of faithful and dedicated service. Helen was extremely proud of her military service earning nine Good Conduct medals, three Commendation medals, a NATO Commendation medal and a Meritorious Service medal. She is considered to be the first female Sergeant Major in the US Army.

Friends will gather on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N. 6th Ave in Hopewell. Helen's funeral ceremony will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Final rest will be at Virginia Veterans Cemetery (10300 Pridesville Rd. Amelia 23002) in Amelia, concluding with full military honors. Condolences may be registered online at www.memorialfh.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -