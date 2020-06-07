Mrs. Helen "H.P." Pulliam transitioned from this life and entered eternal rest on June 2, 2020. She was born in Prince George, VA to William and Ernestine Wilkins on September 19, 1945. She was a dedicated member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Helen graduated from Peabody High School and studied at Virginia State College, where she obtained her BA. She worked for the Petersburg Extension Services for 10 years where she had an essential role with the 4-H Club. She then became a bus driver for Petersburg Public Schools, from which she retired. During her employment with the school system, she drove for the Petersburg Housing Authority and Petersburg Area Transit.
Helen Pulliam was a great woman of expertise and structure. She loved spending quality time with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, animals and cooking. She displayed her humanitarian skills through community involvement by volunteering for the food bank, participating with the Oktober and Nostalgia Fest, and delivering food and support to sick/shut-in members of her church. Because of her drive and determination, she was a great motivator for young people in the community. She was a woman of great faith that loved the Lord.
Helen Pulliam was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Pulliam; brothers, Frank, Earl, and Roosevelt Wilkins; and sisters, Annie Mae Ellis and Bernice Johnson.
She leaves to cherish her memory: two sons, Victor Pulliam (wife Dionne) of Atlanta, GA, and J. Arkell Pulliam of Petersburg, VA; daughter, L. Clarice Prince of Petersburg, VA; grandson, Darnell Sneed of Atlanta, GA; four brothers, Herbert Wilkins of New York, William Wilkins and Robert C. Wilkins of Petersburg, VA, and James Wilkins (wife Frances) of Charleston, SC; three sisters, Elsie Raines of Baltimore, MD, Dorothy Jones of Augusta GA, and Toni Wilkins of Aberdeen, MD. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends of which she had four dedicated friends, Ms. Laretta King, Mrs. Marie Green, Mrs. Barbara Ghoulson, Mrs. Shirley Junior, and Mr. Walter Raines.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.