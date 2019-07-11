|
Mother Helen R. Hilliard, 92, of South Chesterfield, VA, transitioned from Labor to Reward in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 28, 1926, to the late Isadore and Candis Goode Couch in Chesterfield County, VA. She received her education in the Chesterfield County and Petersburg School System. She started her employment career with Maclin Zimmer McGill Tobacco Company in Petersburg until she relocated to Brooklyn, New York, in 1950, where she began working for White Meat Packing Company. Mother Hilliard retired from White Meat Packing Company in 1972.
She was baptized in Jesus's name and received the Holy Ghost on June 11, 1961. She wore many hats in the church, including janitor, cook, Sunday school teacher, Missionary president, Usher Board and sang in the senior choir, all under the leadership of Bishop and Mother Jordan at Good Samaritan Church, Brooklyn, New York. In 1981 she returned back to Virginia to live and became of a member of Zion Apostolic Christian Temple under the leadership of Bishop Samuel and Mother Nellie Wright. She was ordained an Elder at Good Samaritan Church.
Mother Hilliard was preceded in death by her loving husband, William J. Hilliard from Clarksville, VA; her parents; eight siblings and stepson, McKinley.
Mother Hilliard leaves to cherish her memories a niece she raised as her daughter, Zelda Griffin (Melvin); stepdaughter, Mary Small; sister, Mabel Johnson; grandchildren, Jannell Small, Earl Small Jr., Stanley Small and Margie Thomas; a great-granddaughter; two great-grandsons; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Hilliard; a host of nieces; nephews, devoted, Bruce Branch and William Branch; other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Sariya, Gail Branch, Crater Community Hospice and staff and the Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Church family for all the prayers and love shown to Mother Hilliard.
A Homegoing Celebration will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Temple, with Dr. Samuel Wright Jr. officiating and Pastor Suzie Y. Wright eulogizing. Interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA. Funeral services have been entrusted to Fisher-Hayes Funeral Home, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA 804-324-5529 www.fisherhayesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 11 to July 12, 2019