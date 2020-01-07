|
Ms. Helen V. Green, 79, of 19136 Riverstown Road, Yale, VA, departed this life on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at VCU/MCV Medical Center, Richmond, VA. She was born on November 25, 1940, in Sussex County to Caleb and Gertrude Green.
Ms. Green was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church, Capron, VA, where she attended regularly after moving back from New York in 2012 until her health declined.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Caleb and Gertrude Green; two sisters, Everlean Jones and Lydia Taylor; and three brothers, John Jasper, Larry, and Caleb Green.
Ms. Green leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Claudia "Cookie" Carlisle (Kelvin) of Prince George, VA, and Jacqueline Green of Brooklyn, NY; two sons, devoted Winston "Tony" Green of Yale, VA, and Tyrone Green of Brooklyn, NY; two brothers, Melvin T. Green (Cora) of Havelock, NC, and Ronald Green of Emporia, VA; one sister, Annie Little of Richmond, VA; sisters-in-law, Elder Edith Green of Hampton, VA; devoted friends, Inez Stamps of Bear, DE, Mr. & Mrs. Joel Westbrook and Mr. & Mrs. Howard Young both of Yale, VA; devoted niece, Laura Jones of Hopewell, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 14502 Rivers Mill Road, Capron, VA. The interment to follow in the church cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020