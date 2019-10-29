|
Helen Virginia, 94, of Colonial Heights, Va., entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was born March 18, 1925, in Petersburg, Va., to the late Joseph Thomas Elder and May Jessup Elder. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Nicholas Phillip Mattia, Sr. Helen is survived by her son, Nicholas Phillip Mattia, Jr. and his wife Angela; her daughter, Cynthia Mattia Spiers; and her son, Kevin Douglas Mattia and his wife Kim.
In addition to her children, Helen (Nana) was survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other loving family and friends, including her steady and loving companion, Harold Jones. Nana was the steady and enduring matriarch of the Mattia family- the North Star. Her grandchildren provide a lifelong avenue to continue her love and generosity; Li-Anne Denise Jennings, Lowell Thomas Jennings, Jr., Tarah Mattia Williams (Dave), Nicholas Phillip Mattia, III, Christle Mattia Scott (Joey), Anthony Wayne Jennings (Angela), Dominic Mattia and Reannen Stephenson.
Nana's heart was also filled with pride and joy by her eight great-grandchildren and one greatgreat grandchild; Eric Vincent Garrison (Ruzen Baluyot), Zakkary Criss Garrison, Serena Pittman, Christian William Carlow, Anthony Dante Jennings, Kayce Scott, Jacob Nathaniel Jennings, Brecken Wylde Garrison, and Miles Benjamin Garrison.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to everyone who has assisted with Helen's care over the past 4 years, including those special people who visited with her, held her hand, snuck her treats, and made her laugh.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA, 23834. A graveside ceremony will take place Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Rd., Petersburg,
Va. 23805, at 11am. A reception and celebration of Helen's life will be held after the funeral services at the home of Kevin and Kim Mattia, 1203 Elmwood Drive, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019