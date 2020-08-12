Helena Evelyn Newton, 80, of Prince George, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born May 27, 1940, to the late Raymond and Fannie Bish Shumate. Helena was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie B. Newton, Sr.; sister, Pat Elmore; and brother, Delmer Shumate. Lena found happiness in her crafts, and in her family and friends. She loved to laugh. Her wicked sense of humor endeared her to everyone she met. Her smile would light up the room. Even as Alzheimer's ravaged her brain, she still found a way to joke and laugh. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Maupin (Tim); son, Mike Perkinson; four stepdaughters, Deborah Dear (Bernard), Cheryl Griffin (Randy), Cindy Newton, and Kathy Newton; stepson, Bernie Newton (Tina); three grandsons, Michael Maupin (Shannon), Jacob Maupin (Katherine), and Eric Maupin (Heather); four greatgrandsons, Brock Maupin, David Maupin, Jon Maupin, and Julian Maupin; sister Rosemary Corrington (Don); and numerous nieces and nephews and her good friend, Earl Butler. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Rd, S. Prince George, Va. 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.