J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-5959
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:45 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM
HELGA F. ALLEN


1946 - 2019
HELGA F. ALLEN Obituary
HELGA F. ALLEN
Mrs. Helga F. Allen of Upper Appomattox Street in Petersburg, Va., departed this life May 1, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Germany on June 6, 1946.

Helga was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Allen Sr. and her grandson, Quavon Pettaway.
Helga leaves to cherish her memories seven children, Robert Allen (Gwen), Raymond Allen (Belinda), Theresa Allen, Calvin Allen, Rev. Dr. Angel Allen, Thomas Allen and Petra Hartman; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Kelley (Daniel) and Elizabeth Allen; one brother-in-law, Raymond Allen (Rose); thirty grandchildren, Robert Thomas, Kytara Pettaway, Demonte Jones, Temesha Johnson, Dewayne Baker, Raymond Harris, Jaquail Pettaway, Shannon Pettaway, Deandre Allen, Morgan Hill, Larry Allen, Sada Allen, Vashay Frenzley, Jakari Starke, Callie Frenzley, Caiya Frenzley, Dreshon Allen, Jacquan Butts, Densaisa Watkins, Cameron Allen, Kavion Allen, Keshauni Burno, Trevon Crenshaw, Kayla Nunez, Antonio Procise, Deajae Allen, Alasha Allen, Robin Allen; forty-five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Deborah Allen, Alvin Kelley (Lisa), Keith Kelley (Charleyne), Deatrice Delk (Lee), Antoine Allen, Maria Procise, Romonda Allen-Bailey and William Allen; care givers, Sandra Gilliam, Thomas Patterson, Linda Smith and Shirl Epps.

A public viewing will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 10 a.m. To 9 p.m. at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, Petersburg, Virginia.

Funeral service for Mrs. Helga Allen will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Chapel of the J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Rev. Dr. Angel Allen, Pastor of Infinite Spirit Ministries, Officiating. Interment will be private.

The family will assemble at 2:45 p.m. the day of the service at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Funeral Director, 804-732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 5 to May 6, 2019
