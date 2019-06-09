|
Henry "Britt" Frye, of Prince George, VA, passed away two days before his 80th birthday, on June 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rosemarie; his son, Fred Frye; and daughters Brenda Frye, Sabine Pontious and Stephanie England, as well as grandsons Eric Frye and Darron and Aiden England. Britt's sister Anna Jane Hooper survives him; his brothers Donnie, Mike and Charles Frye are deceased.
Originally from the Norfolk area, Britt settled his family in Prince George over 40 years ago. He retired after 22 years in the Army, including a year in Vietnam, then undertook a second career in banking. In addition to being an avid golfer, musician and singer, he raised the spirits of all around him with his lively sense of humor.
A celebration of Britt's life will take place at Merchants Hope Church in Prince George, VA, on Saturday, June 15, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on his behalf to the Prince George County Regional Heritage Center, PO Box 452, Prince George, VA 23875, www.princegeorgevahistoricalsociety.org.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 9 to June 10, 2019