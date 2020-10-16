Mr. Harry Lee Quarles, Jr. of 4116 Ralph Road, South Chesterfield, Virginia, departed life October 9, 2020. He was a native of Petersburg, Virginia. Harry was the son of the late Harry L. Quarles, Sr. and Emma Jane Quarles. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Marolyn Elayne Redmond Quarles. Harry confessed his life to Christ at an early age and became a life-long member of Tabernacle Baptist Church of Petersburg, Virginia. He served as a Trustee and former chairman of the Tabernacle Day Care Center Board.
Harry attended Virginia State College (now University) in 1959 before being drafted into the United Stated Army. He remained in the Army for 2 years and after being discharged, gained employment at the Defense General Supply Center in Richmond, VA where he remained for 30 years. After retiring from DGSC, Harry focused his attention on giving to others and enjoying life.
Harry was affiliated with many organizations including Virginia State University (VSU) Alumni Association, VSU Booster Club, and President's Club; Mary Carter Beacon House Adult Day Care Center board member and treasurer; Beaux-Twenty Club, Inc.; Shadowbrook Heights Neighborhood Watch Association; Connecting Link of the Petersburg (VA) Chapter of Links, Inc; Peabody Alumni Association; National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Life Member; Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers Executive Board; and Children's Home of Virginia Baptist.
Harry was a Life Member of NAACP committed to its mission of securing the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights. As a dedicated NAACP volunteer for over 30 years and Chairman of the Annual Freedom Fund banquet, he received a Community Service Award by the Chesterfield Branch of the chapter.
Harry was an active member of the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers for over 15 years. While volunteering with the Crime Solvers, Harry was a member of the Executive Board, Speakers Bureau, and Chairman of the Scholastic Program. Under Harry's leadership the Scholastic Program thrived including 11 middle schools and 3 high schools. He was committed through Crime Solvers to helping youth become better citizens and making them aware of the responsibility they have in keeping their schools and communities safe. For his work with Crime Solvers Scholastic Program he was honored as Civilian Board Member of the Year by Virginia Crime Solvers Association, Inc. Through Harry's leadership the program was cited as the best Scholastic Program in the State of Virginia.
Harry was also one of the founders and a committed volunteer and supporter of the Children's Home of Virginia Baptist. He volunteered for over 35 years as a Big Brother to many children, raising funds, attaining increased sponsorship, and ultimately serving on the Board of Directors.
Harry cared for many and was loved by many. He leaves to cherish his memories his two loving daughters, April Quarles Blair (Randall) and Jennifer K. Moore (Junius); one grand-daughter, Amber Moore; one brother-in-law, Walter Redmond (Linda); three nephews, Eric Redmond (Pamela), Jerome Redmond (Nicole), and Quentin Redmond; one devoted cousin, Benita Hill Morris; and numerous family, friends and children of love. His children of love include daughters: Sheryl Tunstall, Veida Evans, Leisa Carter, Andrea Jones, Tandrea Mayfield, and Deanna Butts.
Harry was known for his sense of humor and often shared it with many including his extended family: Freddie Roberts, Kenneth Roberts (Patricia), Mark Roberts (Michelle) and Stacy Roberts-Williams.
Harry loved his community, friends, and his family. He committed his time and energy to all around him, sharing his infectious humor and loving kindness. Despite an intense exterior, Harry was a kind, generous, and caring steward of God's principles. Harry lost the love of his life only 2 years ago and yearned to see her once more. Separated for a short time, through God they are now together again.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, October 19, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr.., eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Services will be livestreamed at tcbptg.org
and on the J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.