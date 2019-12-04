|
Mr. Henry McCoy, Jr. lived an extraordinary and purposeful life. He was a devoted, first born son, brother, uncle, father and grandfather. He had an illustrious career as a serviceman, an athlete and a diplomat for the United States Government.
At the age of 17, Henry McCoy joined the United States Air Force in 1955. His military service took him around the world. While in France on duty in the early 60's, Henry's basketball team placed second in the world for two years in a row.
He loved his mother, Annie McCoy and father, Henry McCoy, Sr., so much; he sent every trophy to them, his way of honoring their legacy. After his discharge in 1965, he went to school in Europe to study International Relations and Political Science.
Henry McCoy also known as "Hank", joined the Foreign Service in 1970 and began a career as a United States Diplomat. As a diplomat, he was placed in the middle of many volatile political situations with historical importance including the Camp David Peace Treaties of the 70's.
He maintained an impeccable relationship with every foreign dignitary that crossed his path. During his years in the Foreign Service, he traveled to Africa, Japan and the Middle East, where he made provisions for his sister Elizabeth Stewart to visit on several occasions.
In 1989, Henry McCoy, Jr. retired from the Foreign Service ending 30 years of duty to his country. After retirement he dedicated his life to helping to take care of his father who passed away in 2005 after living for 104 years. He spent quality time and shared memories with his daughter Danier McCoy and his grandson Jalen McCoy. They became best friends. He maintained a close relationship with his ex-wife Patricia McCoy. His family meant the world to him!
His political interests did not end after retirement he went on to be involved in Governor Douglas Wilder's gubernatorial campaign and also helped with Barack Obama's Presidential campaign.
"Hank" was also an avid tennis player and he began working at Virginia State University with the Tennis Department where he inspired students from all around the world.
Henry McCoy, Jr. loved people and his life work was of service to God and his country. He was always grateful for his life of service. A man with so much to be thankful for passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was discovered by his niece and constant companion Deborah Dixon in his home.
He is survived by his daughter, Danier D. McCoy; grandson, Jalen I. McCoy; sisters, Ada Mae McCoy, Elizabeth McCoy, Barbara Jean McCoy and Yvonne McCoy; plus an abundance of nieces and nephews and their offspring who fondly called him "Uncle Jr.". In his words, "I try to give everything I love to people".
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Union Baptist Church, 212 C.W. Harris Street, Hopewell, VA, the Rev. Dr. John E. Johnson, Jr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park with full military honors.
