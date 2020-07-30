Mr. Henry McCoy Jones was born on April 24th 1939 in Hopewell, VA. He was the son of Martha Elizabeth Epps Jones and Leon Vernon Jones. Henry had 7 sisters and 1 brother. His siblings include Bertha Lee Pegram (Deceased), Ella Mae Bradley (Deceased), Lois Johnson (Creed)(Deceased), Catherine Pegram (Deceased), Mary Jones (Deceased), Leon Jones (Deceased), Retha Richardson (Willie), and Annette Graves (Leon). Henry was also known as "Spoosie or Hank" to many family and friends and he was a humble man of honor. Henry went to school in Hopewell, Va and later served in the military under the Armed Forces.



Spoosie lived a full life and was a father to 4 children Monique Garris (Deceased), Lorraine Jones (Deceased), Henry Jones Jr. and Montae Chappell along with 8 grandchildren. He was a family man who was always happy to help or assist in whatever way whenever he could. He even went out of his way to take care of his sick nephew in time of need. Many describe Henry as chill and relaxed who always had a smile on his face. Spoosie was very hands on and loved working on cars. His hobbies included playing cards, playing his guitar, bowling, and watching western shows and movies. His kangol hats were his biggest fashion statement. Spoosie loved to cook, listen to music and spend time with his children.



Henry Jones is survived by his sons, Montae Chappell and Henry Jones Jr, his significant other Dora Chappell, his nieces and nephews including Leona Ellsworth, Marty Johnson (Deceased), George Pegram, Charles Pregram, Linda Ann Pegram, Manuel Shipman, Shani Shipman Green, Julio Graves, Christopher Graves, Candis Graves, Willie Bradley, Sheila Virtruck, Gayla Evanson, Monica Johnson, Carlton Throne, Dwayne Thorne, Felicia Lewis, Kim Pegram, Kathy Pegram, Ronnie Pegram and a host of others.



Henry McCoy Jones was called home on Saturday July 25th 2020 at the Southside Regional Medical Center.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the chapel of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, Petersburg. Burial will follow at the Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store