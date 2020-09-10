Herbert Alton Dabney affectionately known as "Tim and Hollywood", 76, was born on November 28, 1943, to the late James, Sr., and Dallas Mann Dabney.



Herbert graduated Southside High School "Class of 1964" and later joined the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. After serving in the military Herbert returned home and became a skilled tradesman for Possie B. Chenault Inc. as a pipelayer in Bumpass, VA.



Herbert is predeceased by his parents, one sister Doris Morrison, two brothers James Dabney, Jr., and Vernon Dabney.



Herbert leaves to cherish his memories a wife of 21 years Gladys Dabney; one daughter Revita "Rita" Dabney; extended children Wilma Marshall (Kevin), Sylvia Lewis, Wanda Wiggins (Franklin), Lakeisha Allen, Carol Wynn, William Lewis, Jr., and Anthony Tucker; four devoted grandchildren Takaiya Geter, Amya Street, Keosha Lewis, Jovante Hobbs and a host of 16 other grandchildren; two devoted sisters Bernice Thweatt, Cheryl Dabney; one brother Kevin Dabney; four sisters-in-law Charlotte Dabney, Mary Beasley (Ernest), Francis Walker, Sharon Jordan; five brothers-in-law Albert Perry, John Perry, William Perry (Merilla), Charles Perry (Vera), Charlie Perry; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends; among them three devoted Fred Lee Hardy, Jerry Washington, and Thomas Tucker.



The family will like to send a special thanks to Southside Regional Medical Center Nursing Staff, At Home Care Hospice, Dinwiddie Health Care Center, Juanita Tucker, Sylvia Lewis, and other staff.



A public viewing will be held from 10 am to 8 pm Friday, September 11, 2020, at the funeral home.



There will be a graveside service at 3:30 pm Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Jones Family Cemetery, Williamson Road, Dinwiddie.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)-863-4411.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store