Herbert Lee Ridout, 73, of Dinwiddie, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at MCV Hospital. Born in Petersburg, VA, he was the son of the late Wilson "Billy" Herbert Ridout and Birdie Lee Parham Ridout. Herbert graduated from Dinwiddie County High School. He was an electrician by trade his entire life. He was most recently employed with Rudy L. Hawkins Electrical for 16 years and really enjoyed working for him. Herbert loved to fish, go to auto races with his buddies and woodworking. Herbert will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife, Deloris Ridout; children, Phyllis Strum (Warren), Sean Marshall and Jeania Hollie (Corey); grandchildren, Ryan, Tristen, Kiara and Jacorey; great-grandchildren, Allora and Kayden; sister, Lois R. Tatum (Jerry); niece, Lea Tatum Rowsey (Chris); nephew, John Wesley Tatum (Jessica); great-niece, Layla Jane Rowsey; great-nephew, Lennon Wesley Tatum; lifelong friends, Johnny Glass and Bobby Lewis and canine companion, Noodie. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be donated to Living Stone Baptist Church, 5732 Boydton Plank Road, N. Dinwiddie, VA 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 5 to June 6, 2019