Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HERBERT RIDOUT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERBERT L. RIDOUT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HERBERT L. RIDOUT Obituary
Herbert Lee Ridout, 73, of Dinwiddie, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at MCV Hospital. Born in Petersburg, VA, he was the son of the late Wilson "Billy" Herbert Ridout and Birdie Lee Parham Ridout. Herbert graduated from Dinwiddie County High School. He was an electrician by trade his entire life. He was most recently employed with Rudy L. Hawkins Electrical for 16 years and really enjoyed working for him. Herbert loved to fish, go to auto races with his buddies and woodworking. Herbert will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife, Deloris Ridout; children, Phyllis Strum (Warren), Sean Marshall and Jeania Hollie (Corey); grandchildren, Ryan, Tristen, Kiara and Jacorey; great-grandchildren, Allora and Kayden; sister, Lois R. Tatum (Jerry); niece, Lea Tatum Rowsey (Chris); nephew, John Wesley Tatum (Jessica); great-niece, Layla Jane Rowsey; great-nephew, Lennon Wesley Tatum; lifelong friends, Johnny Glass and Bobby Lewis and canine companion, Noodie. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be donated to Living Stone Baptist Church, 5732 Boydton Plank Road, N. Dinwiddie, VA 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 5 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now