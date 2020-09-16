Mr. Herbert P. Edwards affectionately known as "H.P.", age 79, of Dinwiddie, VA, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Southside Regional Medical Center.
Herbert Percell was born on October 1, 1940 in Dinwiddie County, to the late Herbert and Dorothy Edwards. He attended the Dinwiddie County Schools and later joined the United States Army. He was married to the late Cassandra Edwards. He worked for the United States Post Office in Washington, DC for many years and retired before returning to Dinwiddie. VA. H.P. was a fun loving person who enjoyed being with his family most of all.
Also preceding him in death his sisters, Ruby Skelton and Shirley Wynn; his brother, Hampton Edwards; two nephews, Sherman Skelton and Alton Wyatt; one niece:,Sheila Wyatt; and one grandson, Van "Omar" Winfield.
Herbert leaves to cherish memories of him: two loving daughters, Wanda Pitts of Mechanicville, VA and Kimberly Edwards of Richmond, VA; son, Herbert P. Edwards, Jr. of California; grandchildren, Kenneth and Kiana Edwards, Cory, Bryan and Brandon Winfield, Joshua and Johnathan Watson; nine great grandchildren; sister, Gloria Wyatt; sister-in-law, Eileen Edwards; brother-in-law, Floyd Wynn; seven loving nieces, four nephews, a devoted cousin, Warren Wyatt; and several other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Joan Freeman, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.