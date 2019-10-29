|
Herbert Ronald "Ronnie" Moody, 79, of Church Road, VA, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. Born in Petersburg, VA, he was the son of the late Herbert Roland and Louise Mingea Moody. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Gayle Blakey; and brother, Colin Moody. Ronnie served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a proud Veteran. He was a plumber by trade and retired after many years working with the state of Virginia.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Rosa Moody; children, Karen Wallace (Deon), Brent Moody, and Tomeika Moody; grandchildren, Drake Wallace, Georgia Rash, and Olivia Rash; siblings, Larry Moody, Mike Moody (Denise), Donna Palmore (Jim), and David Moody (Connie); brothers-in-law, Ned Fields (Bernice), Hilton Fields (Mae), and Joseph "Buck" Fields (Bertha); sisters-in-law, Lillie Mae Holcomb and Ernestine Manley (Jake); and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T.
Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Ronnie was passionate about the U.S. Navy and Petersburg High School Athletics and in his honor, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675, or to Petersburg High School c/o Athletics, 3101 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019