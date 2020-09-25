Herberto Modesto Martinez-Casas, 93, of Prince George, VA went to be with our Lord, Monday, September 21, 2020. Herberto is preceded in death by his parents, Eliseo and Dolores Casas Martinez; and his sisters, Bertha and Enriqueta. He is survived by his son, Eduardo Martinez (Lori); daughter, Carmen Martinez-Schlemmer (Michael); daughter, Dolores Roache (Ben); grandchildren, Maria Clary (Joshua), Michelle Wells (Andrew), Justice Schlemmer, Grayson Schlemmer, Evan Roache, and Adam Roache; great-grandchildren, Alexa Wells, Andrew Wells, Jr., Ashton Wells, Thomas Clary, and Benjamin Clary; sisters, Teresa and Maria Elena; brothers, Juan and Guillermo; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Herberto came to the United States after graduating from the University of Mexico to work for Celanese, and returned to school attending Philadelphia Poly Technical Institute majoring in Textiles. Later he worked for Allied Chemical in Chester, and Firestone in Hopewell eventually retiring from Firestone. He was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church and a member of the Lions Club. The family will have visiting hours on Monday, September 28, 2020 at J.T. Morriss & Son Hopewell Chapel from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. A mass of Christian burial will be held, 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Hopewell. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers; contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.