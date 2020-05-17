|
|
Mr. Herman Allen Copeland, affectionately known as "Al" or "AC", was born on December 24, 1943 in Chesterfield County, Virginia, to the late Paul G. Copeland, Sr. and Ruth Jones Copeland. He was the first born of two sons. He peacefully transitioned at Southside Regional Medical Center on Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020.
Al went to school in Chesterfield and graduated from Carver High School in 1962. He was a member of First Baptist Church Centralia. He enlisted in the Army and served a tour of duty at home and abroad, including time in Vietnam. He was Honorably Discharged and returned home to Chesterfield. He married Gloria Jones in 1970 and together, they had two beloved children.
Al worked at Defense General Supply Center (Bellwood), and then at United Parcel Service, working there for 28 years until he retired in 1998. To keep engaged, he then worked at Central State Hospital until 2010.
He enjoyed strong family ties and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Al had a love of cars, soul and jazz music, sports, playing lotto, and had an impressive pool game. He was very social, known for his smile. He had a beautiful yard and took great pride in its care. Kind, independent and strong willed, he lived life on his terms.
Predeceased by his parents, Al leaves to cherish his memory: a daughter, Shellye Copeland and grandchildren, Dr. Daijha Anderson (Zachary) and Autumn Alston; a son, Chris Copeland (Tiffany) and their chocolate lab, Rudy; a brother, Paul "Tyke" Copeland; aunts, Edna Staats, Mildred McClenny, Joan Corbett, and Jacquelyn Jordan; and a host of extended family members and friends.
Services will be private.
In lieu of floral arrangement donations may be made to the .
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 17 to May 18, 2020