HERMAN CHRISTFIELD COLEMAN
1936 - 2020
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7

On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, God in His infinite wisdom whispered the name of Deacon Herman Christfield Coleman. The call was answered and Deacon Coleman accepted his wings and went home to be with his Master.

Deacon Coleman was born on July 29, 1936 to the late Junious Washington Coleman and Florine L. Coleman. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Chesterfield,VA where he faithfully served as a Deacon and as a member of the Male choir, Intercessory Prayer, and Usher Board ministries until his health declined. Deacon Coleman worked several jobs over the years. He was employed by Ritchie Seed and Feed, Gentry Wells Service and Vulcan Materials Company in Dinwiddle, from which he retired. After retirement. Deacon Coleman enjoyed assisting his family, neighbors and church by providing lawn care and maintenance services.

He was preceded in death by his parents Junious W. and Florine L. Coleman, two sisters, Daisy Mosby and Susie Lee, and one brother, Edward "Dot" Coleman.

He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Ruth M. Coleman; six devoted daughters and one son, Bernice Graves (Cornell), June Lee (Ernest Sr.), Diana Jefferson (Bennie), Mildred Brown (Rudolph), Evangelist Eliza Bailey (Deacon Milton Bailey, Sr.), Betty Jefferson (Ivan) and Kenneth Coleman, Sr. all of Chesterfield, VA. In the early years of his married life. Deacon Coleman and his eldest brother, William Coleman, raised their families together under one roof as a blended family. Memories are left to be cherished by his only surviving brother, William Coleman and family, Charles Coleman (Ellen), Larry Coleman, Ellen Kleiber (Neil), Delilah Taylor (Stanley) all of Chesterfield, VA; and Vickie Toney of Petersburg, VA. Deacon Coleman also leaves his only surviving sister, Florence Williams (Richard) of Chesterfield, VA; one adopted grandchild, Jasmine Coleman, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; five sisters-in-law, devoted Carrie Booker, Linda Lewis (Rite) of Petersburg, VA, Novella Jones (Minister James), Mable Lewis (Lynn), and devoted Margaret Surley (Irving) all of Chesterfield, VA; brothers-in-law, Claiborne Mosby, devoted Dennis Mosby, Thomas Mosby (Lisa), and Gerald Mosby (Bobbie) all of Chesterfield, VA; devoted nephews, Bobby Lee, Wayne Mosby, Rev. Nathaniel Pencile, Sr.; devoted niece, Brenda Lee; cousin, Cheryl Webster; devoted friends, Sis. Margaret Jackson, Minister Angalene Anthony, Curtis Foster, Deacon Claude Taylor; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend thanks to Dr. Brent Armstrong of Colonial Heights Medical Center, the staff at Chippenham Medical Center, E.D. and Cardiac Unit and the staff at James River Home Health and Hospice Care Team.

Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Earl Thompson, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at the Coleman Family Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
21 entries
October 28, 2020
My prayers and condolences to the family.
Mary Vlark
Family
October 28, 2020
Our deepest sympathies are with you and your family.
Marvin and Gloria Bailey
October 27, 2020
Our deepest Sympathy to the Coleman Family during this time. Our prayers and blessing are with your Family.
James and Arbella Lee & Family Lee
Family
October 27, 2020
To Coleman family you have our condolences and we pray God richly bless the entire Coleman in your time of sorrow
Pastor and First Lady Thompson
October 27, 2020
Latoya Jefferson
Grandchild
October 27, 2020
To the entire Coleman family I am deeply sorry for your loss. Just know that God is always at work and he knows what time is the right time to bring his angels home. May God be with you as you grieve and wrap your arms around you and give you comfort. To my friend Kenneth Coleman, I know how much you loved your grandpa. Just know how proud he was of you and how much he loved you too.
Frank Jones
Friend
October 27, 2020
Daddy, I am missing you already. I thank God for the time he allowed us together as a family.
Please continue to watch over the family. You are forever in my heart Dad. We love you!
Mildred & Rudy
Mildred Brown
Daughter
October 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Glenda &#192;nd Mark Crocker
Neighbor
October 27, 2020
Grandpa,
I have a lot of memories that will carry on in my heart. From rides in the back of your truck down Reedy Branch, to picking grapes off the grapevine in the yard, to grabbing you bananas off your dresser, to getting firewood to put in the wood stove, to watching you sit in your favorite chair in the kitchen by the window as the head of your household, to tearing up your yard building houses with the pine needles, to getting $1 for each year of our life on our birthday- till we turned 13...lol. I visited with you and grandma each week and you both provided me with much needed laughs. I’m glad I got one last visit in with you before you transitioned to be with the Lord. You were a man’s man and didn’t back down. I love you forever and always and I’m glad I got a final chance to tell you...

Love,
Tammy
Tammy Torres
Family
October 27, 2020
May God bless your family in this time of sorrow.
Joseph Williams
Neighbor
October 25, 2020
To The Coleman Family, I was sorry to hear about the passing of your loved one. You have my deepest condolences. Deacon Coleman will be missed greatly in the community. Cherish your memories and hold them close to your heart. Remember the good times and smile.
Lovingly, submitted
Gail H Goode
Gail Goode
Family
October 23, 2020
Heaven has received another angel,
The night sky another star.
Your life has become a loving memory.
I know you will never be far.

Love you Grandpa, forever in my heart

Katrice Anderson
Grandchild
October 23, 2020
To the Coleman Family,

Words cannot express our sympathy. May God's grace bless you, give you strength and peace during this time. The Melvin Gilliams
Melvin and Robin Gilliam
October 22, 2020
To one of the strongest men I knew. A wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Words cannot express how much we all will miss you. Reedy Branch Rd will never be the same. May we keep you in our memories and hearts.

Love Always
Nicki and family
Nicole Pickens
Grandchild
October 22, 2020
May God bless you and give you peace and strength in this time of sorrow. Weeping may endure for the night but joy will surely come in the morning. Praying for my Aunt and Cousins . Be Blessed .
Annette Lee-Thorne
Family
October 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Margaret Rollins
Friend
October 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Brenda Lee
Family
October 21, 2020
To the Coleman Family, our sincere condolences goes out to your family we will keep you in our .
Ray/Franchon Manuel
Family
October 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Coleman family. Praying God will be your comfort at this time.
Chris & Michelle Mckinney
Teacher
October 21, 2020
Ruth Harris
Friend
October 21, 2020
Brenda Brittany a d George Harris
Family
