"I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, God in His infinite wisdom whispered the name of Deacon Herman Christfield Coleman. The call was answered and Deacon Coleman accepted his wings and went home to be with his Master.
Deacon Coleman was born on July 29, 1936 to the late Junious Washington Coleman and Florine L. Coleman. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Chesterfield,VA where he faithfully served as a Deacon and as a member of the Male choir, Intercessory Prayer, and Usher Board ministries until his health declined. Deacon Coleman worked several jobs over the years. He was employed by Ritchie Seed and Feed, Gentry Wells Service and Vulcan Materials Company in Dinwiddle, from which he retired. After retirement. Deacon Coleman enjoyed assisting his family, neighbors and church by providing lawn care and maintenance services.
He was preceded in death by his parents Junious W. and Florine L. Coleman, two sisters, Daisy Mosby and Susie Lee, and one brother, Edward "Dot" Coleman.
He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Ruth M. Coleman; six devoted daughters and one son, Bernice Graves (Cornell), June Lee (Ernest Sr.), Diana Jefferson (Bennie), Mildred Brown (Rudolph), Evangelist Eliza Bailey (Deacon Milton Bailey, Sr.), Betty Jefferson (Ivan) and Kenneth Coleman, Sr. all of Chesterfield, VA. In the early years of his married life. Deacon Coleman and his eldest brother, William Coleman, raised their families together under one roof as a blended family. Memories are left to be cherished by his only surviving brother, William Coleman and family, Charles Coleman (Ellen), Larry Coleman, Ellen Kleiber (Neil), Delilah Taylor (Stanley) all of Chesterfield, VA; and Vickie Toney of Petersburg, VA. Deacon Coleman also leaves his only surviving sister, Florence Williams (Richard) of Chesterfield, VA; one adopted grandchild, Jasmine Coleman, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; five sisters-in-law, devoted Carrie Booker, Linda Lewis (Rite) of Petersburg, VA, Novella Jones (Minister James), Mable Lewis (Lynn), and devoted Margaret Surley (Irving) all of Chesterfield, VA; brothers-in-law, Claiborne Mosby, devoted Dennis Mosby, Thomas Mosby (Lisa), and Gerald Mosby (Bobbie) all of Chesterfield, VA; devoted nephews, Bobby Lee, Wayne Mosby, Rev. Nathaniel Pencile, Sr.; devoted niece, Brenda Lee; cousin, Cheryl Webster; devoted friends, Sis. Margaret Jackson, Minister Angalene Anthony, Curtis Foster, Deacon Claude Taylor; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family would like to extend thanks to Dr. Brent Armstrong of Colonial Heights Medical Center, the staff at Chippenham Medical Center, E.D. and Cardiac Unit and the staff at James River Home Health and Hospice Care Team.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Earl Thompson, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at the Coleman Family Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.