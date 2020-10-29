Grandpa,

I have a lot of memories that will carry on in my heart. From rides in the back of your truck down Reedy Branch, to picking grapes off the grapevine in the yard, to grabbing you bananas off your dresser, to getting firewood to put in the wood stove, to watching you sit in your favorite chair in the kitchen by the window as the head of your household, to tearing up your yard building houses with the pine needles, to getting $1 for each year of our life on our birthday- till we turned 13...lol. I visited with you and grandma each week and you both provided me with much needed laughs. I’m glad I got one last visit in with you before you transitioned to be with the Lord. You were a man’s man and didn’t back down. I love you forever and always and I’m glad I got a final chance to tell you...



Love,

Tammy

Tammy Torres

