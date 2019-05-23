|
|
Revelations: 21:4 "And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes: and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are pass away."
Mr. Herman Junior Jones, affectionately known as "Buck or June" of Hopewell, VA, peacefully passed away at Chippenham Medical Center, Richmond, VA, on Monday, May 20, 2019. Herman was born on August 4, 1947 in Prince George, VA, he was one of seven children and the only son of the late Herman T. "Buck" Jones and Alease B. Jones. On November 30, 1974, he married the love of his life Almetra Jones.
Herman was preceded in death by his grandson, Zackery Pasker; sisters, Betty Mae Jones, Sarah E. Jones and Mary Louise Smith; father and mother-in-law, Samuel Lee and Mary E. McCraw; brother-in-law, Samuel Lee McCraw, Jr.
Herman retired from Ft. Lee, VA where he worked for 27 years. Herman had a love for cars, fishing and playing his old school music. Herman loved to dance and have a good time. Herman was truly a trash talker to everyone, who knew him. Herman enjoyed his life to the fullest. Herman loved his grandchildren and they loved him. Herman hold a special place in his grandchildren hearts and the countless memories and stories will be told for a lifetime.
Herman leaves to cherish his memories: his loving and devoted wife, Almetra Jones, whom he affectionately called "Bae"; two sons, Orin (Jontyle) of Petersburg, VA, and Herman Antonio of Hopewell, VA; two daughters, one special devoted Monique Jones of Dinwiddie, VA, and Latrisha Andrews of Chester, VA; nine, grandchildren; Marcus Jones, Yasmine and Cameron Rollins all of Hopewell, VA, Branden Carter of High Point, NC, Jamontay, Jamari, and Jamer Jones all of Petersburg, VA, and Tyvell Pierce of Prince George, VA, and Tasena Wheeler of Texas; one great grandson, Antoine Perry, Jr.; three sisters, Mary J. Peterson, Rosa Bassett and Christine Jones all of Hopewell, VA; six aunts, Grace Pope, Mary Peterson, and Minnie Jones all of Hopewell, VA, and Lossie Mae Williams of Prince George, VA; two uncle, Ulysses Blanding (Rosa) and George Blanding of Hopewell, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, among them special friends, Jack Jones and Pastor Rudolph Jones, Kirt Jr. and Janie Allen.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will be private.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 23 to May 24, 2019