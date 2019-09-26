Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
home of Herman's uncle, Campbell Ray Edmonds
1105 Winston Churchill Drive
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for HERMAN EDMONDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERMAN T. EDMONDS JR.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HERMAN T. EDMONDS JR. Obituary
Mr. Herman T. Edmonds, Jr., 76, of Petersburg, Virginia departed this life on September 25, 2019, at Waverly Health and Rehabilitation Center, Waverly, Virginia. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Herman T. Edmonds and Nettie (Threatt) Edmonds on January 24, 1943. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, June, Vera, James "Jimmy" and Gene Edmonds.

Herman moved with his family to Hopewell, VA, at an early age. After graduation from Carter G. Woodson High School, he served honorably in the United States Air Force until 1962. Following his military service, he obtained his B.S. degree from Virginia State University (VSU) before heading off to various jobs in Virginia, Washington, DC, New York and California. Ultimately, he settled in Petersburg, Virginia, obtained his M.S. degree from his alma mater, and later worked in the VSU library until his retirement.

Herman was a talented artist and loved giving his drawings and paintings to various friends and family members. He especially loved cars and would draw beautiful renditions of past models and futuristic versions.

Herman leaves behind his siblings, Barbara Sykes (James deceased), Brenda Collins (Clifton), Robin Edmonds (Ethel), and Bonita Hatfield. Also left to mourn his passing are the patriarch of the Edmonds family, his uncle, Campbell Ray Edmonds; along with a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the home of Herman's uncle, Campbell Ray Edmonds, 1105 Winston Churchill Drive, Hopewell, Virginia. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Virginia.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the kind and committed staff at the Waverly Health and Rehabilitation Center and Heartland Home Health & Hospice, who cared for our loved one during his illness.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HERMAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.