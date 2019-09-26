|
Mr. Herman T. Edmonds, Jr., 76, of Petersburg, Virginia departed this life on September 25, 2019, at Waverly Health and Rehabilitation Center, Waverly, Virginia. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Herman T. Edmonds and Nettie (Threatt) Edmonds on January 24, 1943. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, June, Vera, James "Jimmy" and Gene Edmonds.
Herman moved with his family to Hopewell, VA, at an early age. After graduation from Carter G. Woodson High School, he served honorably in the United States Air Force until 1962. Following his military service, he obtained his B.S. degree from Virginia State University (VSU) before heading off to various jobs in Virginia, Washington, DC, New York and California. Ultimately, he settled in Petersburg, Virginia, obtained his M.S. degree from his alma mater, and later worked in the VSU library until his retirement.
Herman was a talented artist and loved giving his drawings and paintings to various friends and family members. He especially loved cars and would draw beautiful renditions of past models and futuristic versions.
Herman leaves behind his siblings, Barbara Sykes (James deceased), Brenda Collins (Clifton), Robin Edmonds (Ethel), and Bonita Hatfield. Also left to mourn his passing are the patriarch of the Edmonds family, his uncle, Campbell Ray Edmonds; along with a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the home of Herman's uncle, Campbell Ray Edmonds, 1105 Winston Churchill Drive, Hopewell, Virginia. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Virginia.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the kind and committed staff at the Waverly Health and Rehabilitation Center and Heartland Home Health & Hospice, who cared for our loved one during his illness.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019